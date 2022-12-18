Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

