Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

