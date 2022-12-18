Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

