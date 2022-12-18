Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

