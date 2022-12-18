Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

