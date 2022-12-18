Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,935,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.3 %
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.