Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,935,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

