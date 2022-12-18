Cowen Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after buying an additional 277,335 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 23.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 177,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.