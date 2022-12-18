CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

