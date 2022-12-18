Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $92.27 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $92.27 million and $1.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011850 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.