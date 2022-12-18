Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $8.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

