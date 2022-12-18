Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

