Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 1.4 %

CCK traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 1,470,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

