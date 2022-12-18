Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

