Dacxi (DACXI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.05 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $104,289.07 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dacxi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $905.50 or 0.05420861 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00486033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,810.37 or 0.28797714 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dacxi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.