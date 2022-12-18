Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $16,704,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 70.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,817. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

