Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.1 %

DRI stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

