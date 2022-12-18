Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $43.51 million and $1.11 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

