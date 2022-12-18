Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 803,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,441. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

NYSE:DECK traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.51. The stock had a trading volume of 434,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day moving average is $322.26. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $402.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

