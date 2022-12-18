DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 72% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $32.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00117325 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00200936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053072 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,845 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

