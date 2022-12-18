Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

