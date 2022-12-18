Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

DH stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

