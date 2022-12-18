DEI (DEI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,825.87

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $1,825.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00383867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017757 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

