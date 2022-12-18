Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

