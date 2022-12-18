Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

