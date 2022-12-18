Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.84) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.05) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

FRA:DTE opened at €18.85 ($19.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

