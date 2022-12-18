Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $55,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.