DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $127.00 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00382022 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023810 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00860094 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00094821 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00609829 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269936 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,880,299,320 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
