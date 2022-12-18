Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.56.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

