digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

digitiliti Stock Performance

Shares of DIGI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. digitiliti has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

