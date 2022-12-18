Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,842. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.