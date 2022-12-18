Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $893,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 21.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,735. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

SEIC stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.