Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 870 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

