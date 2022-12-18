DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Lessened by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 4.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $157.46.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

