DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.1% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

DKNG opened at $12.12 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

