DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,419.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

DSV A/S stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $118.57.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

