Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

