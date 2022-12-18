Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 387.04, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $62.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

