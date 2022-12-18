Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 387.04, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $62.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

