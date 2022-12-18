Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

