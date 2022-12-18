Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.