Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.