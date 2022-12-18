Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 699,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 22.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 498,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,447. The firm has a market cap of $453.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.07%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.