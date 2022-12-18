Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ETW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. 197,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,420. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
