Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.