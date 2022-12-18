Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 7,055,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

