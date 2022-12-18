Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,495 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,369 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.