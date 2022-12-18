Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

