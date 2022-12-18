Empower (MPWR) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Empower (MPWR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007753 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded down 17% against the dollar. Empower has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $4,677.58 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.40353414 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

