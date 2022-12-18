Energi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181,830.62 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $181,830.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022154 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,331,219 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.