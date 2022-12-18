Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 13,580,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $28.17.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,154.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Enovix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

