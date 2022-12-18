Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

