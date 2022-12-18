Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

